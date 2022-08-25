Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Lowered by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 2.2% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.20. The company had a trading volume of 766,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,820,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.53. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $156.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,518 shares of company stock worth $17,150,243 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

