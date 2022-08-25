Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) Short Interest Update

Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 410.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Agile Growth Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AGGRU stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.87. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,799. Agile Growth has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84.

Get Agile Growth alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Agile Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Agile Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agile Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $1,537,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agile Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $914,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Agile Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $1,556,000.

Agile Growth Company Profile

Agile Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire businesses in the technology industry, including infrastructure, and horizontal and vertical enterprise application software; healthcare IT; financial technology; robotics/automation; and education technology, as well as additional software and technology segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.