Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.89-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,451. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.53. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $273.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGTI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Agiliti presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.17.

In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $143,114.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,670,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $143,114.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,670,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Gottlieb sold 11,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $220,986.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,101 shares in the company, valued at $379,305.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,086. 4.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Agiliti by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,976,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

