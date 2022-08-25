Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a growth of 329.8% from the July 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Agra Ventures Price Performance

Agra Ventures stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 105,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,965. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15. Agra Ventures has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $2.07.

About Agra Ventures

Agra Ventures Ltd. operates in the cannabis industry in Canada and Germany. The company engages in the cultivation, distribution, and marketing of high-quality cannabis and cannabis-infused products. It manufactures, processes, and distributes soft gels, tinctures, distillates, and THC oils, as well as edibles, cosmetics, beverages, CBD performance, and pet products.

