AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIAD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a growth of 3,217.6% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,664,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AiAdvertising Trading Up 1.1 %

AiAdvertising stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 3,470,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,980,716. AiAdvertising has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

Get AiAdvertising alerts:

About AiAdvertising

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Aiadvertising Inc provides digital advertising solutions worldwide. Its flagship solution SWARM, an audience intelligence solution offers products, such as BUZZ, a behavior based market research solution; THE SWARM, an intelligent audience building solution; HIVE, a redefined geographic targeting solution; and HONEY, a reporting and visualization tool.

Receive News & Ratings for AiAdvertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AiAdvertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.