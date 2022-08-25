Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.07 Million

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $194,519.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,580.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,674.89 or 0.07761210 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00024418 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00165877 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00262453 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.54 or 0.00706850 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.30 or 0.00608428 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001042 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

ADK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aidos Kuneen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

