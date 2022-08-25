Aion Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.10 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Aion has a total market cap of $23.13 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,560.30 or 0.99990016 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00060353 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00228273 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00159675 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00235397 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00054104 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00060591 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003995 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

