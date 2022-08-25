Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Short Interest Update

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the July 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aisin Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ASEKY traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.33. 375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,940. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average is $32.07. Aisin has a fifty-two week low of $27.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Aisin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

