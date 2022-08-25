Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Update

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 1,435.3% from the July 31st total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 91,059 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd grew its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Down 5.8 %

AKTX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.14. 63,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,399. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akari Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

