Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.18

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and traded as high as $7.32. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 342,412 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aldeyra Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Aldeyra Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,350,085 shares in the company, valued at $89,098,167.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, CEO Todd C. Brady purchased 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,557.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,350,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,098,167.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 497,600 shares of company stock worth $2,803,640 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.