ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Major Shareholder William Montgomery Purchases 40,000 Shares

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) major shareholder William Montgomery acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,427.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ ALJJ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.50. 345,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,513. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a return on equity of 217.41% and a net margin of 41.83%. The firm had revenue of $57.62 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in ALJ Regional during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in ALJ Regional by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ALJ Regional by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALJ Regional by 4,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ALJ Regional by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, transportation, and toll revenue collection industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Faneuil and Phoenix.

