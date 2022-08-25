ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Major Shareholder William Montgomery Purchases 40,000 Shares

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) major shareholder William Montgomery acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,427.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
ALJ Regional Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALJJ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.50. 345,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,513. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.
ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a return on equity of 217.41% and a net margin of 41.83%. The firm had revenue of $57.62 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALJ Regional
ALJ Regional Company Profile
ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, transportation, and toll revenue collection industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Faneuil and Phoenix.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ALJ Regional (ALJJ)
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Receive News & Ratings for ALJ Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALJ Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.