All Sports (SOC) Price Hits $0.0106 on Major Exchanges

All Sports (SOC) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One All Sports coin can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, All Sports has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. All Sports has a market capitalization of $15.91 million and $4.33 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

All Sports Coin Profile

SOC is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

All Sports Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

