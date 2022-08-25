Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on Allkem in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Allkem alerts:

Allkem Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OROCF opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91. Allkem has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.24.

About Allkem

Allkem Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium and boron in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. Allkem Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allkem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allkem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.