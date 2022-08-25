Aloha (ALOHA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $463,725.33

Aloha (ALOHA) traded down 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, Aloha has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. Aloha has a market capitalization of $463,725.33 and $20,684.00 worth of Aloha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aloha coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aloha

ALOHA is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Aloha’s total supply is 98,790,938 coins. Aloha’s official Twitter account is @AlohaDefi.

Buying and Selling Aloha

According to CryptoCompare, “Aloha is a decentralized peer-to-peer mobile WiFi hotspot. Users can earn crypto and NFTs by sharing WiFi. Stakers earn governance rights and a share of the profit. Aloha monetises unused data, allowing smartphones via the Aloha app, the opportunity to share some of that data by sharing wifi & data in exchange for payment in loyalty tokens. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aloha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aloha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aloha using one of the exchanges listed above.

