Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Trading 6.1% Higher

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.55 and last traded at $44.45. 7,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 389,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.89.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.50.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 58.28% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $193.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $99,408.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,136.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $250,763.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,604.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $99,408.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,136.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $472,852 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

