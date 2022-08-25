Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Trading Down 1.1%

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 430 ($5.20) and last traded at GBX 442.50 ($5.35). Approximately 97,553 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 403,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 447.50 ($5.41).

AFM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 485 ($5.86) to GBX 450 ($5.44) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 470 ($5.68) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £493.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,246.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 413.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 386.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s previous dividend of $2.90. This represents a yield of 2.04%. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

In related news, insider Euan Fraser sold 563,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($4.83), for a total transaction of £2,253,940 ($2,723,465.44).

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

