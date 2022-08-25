Alpha Quark Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.62 Million (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. Alpha Quark Token has a market cap of $35.62 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be bought for $1.34 or 0.00006211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alpha Quark Token Coin Profile

Alpha Quark Token is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,640,784 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

