Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Shares Gap Down to $9.94

Shares of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.94, but opened at $9.72. Alpha Tau Medical shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 270 shares traded.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Down 3.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.44). On average, analysts forecast that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRTS. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $697,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

