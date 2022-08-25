Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives $158.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.40.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $114.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.64 and its 200-day moving average is $137.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,831 shares of company stock worth $15,706,796. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

