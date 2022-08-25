Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $115,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,831 shares of company stock worth $15,706,796 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,880,960. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

