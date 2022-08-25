Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,230. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.93, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average of $39.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $498.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,633,000 after purchasing an additional 151,405 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 393,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,306,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 285,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.