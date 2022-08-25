Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stake Boosted by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after buying an additional 25,413 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Altria Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 211,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.94 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average of $49.51. The company has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.