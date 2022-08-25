Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Aluminum Co. of China Trading Up 4.8 %

ACH traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 14,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,519. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aluminum Co. of China

About Aluminum Co. of China

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 719.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 64.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

