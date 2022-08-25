Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Aluminum Co. of China Trading Up 4.8 %
ACH traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 14,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,519. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aluminum Co. of China
About Aluminum Co. of China
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aluminum Co. of China (ACH)
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.