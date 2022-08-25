American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,935 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.14% of BlackRock worth $166,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in BlackRock by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock opened at $700.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $652.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $679.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

