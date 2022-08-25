American Century Companies Inc. Buys 201,641 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,125,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,641 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $154,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Teradata by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 352,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 40,285 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Teradata by 20.3% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 508,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after purchasing an additional 85,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

TDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $34.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

