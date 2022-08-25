American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,304 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.86% of Bio-Techne worth $146,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,096 shares of company stock worth $2,978,473. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $475.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $346.98 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $318.07 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

