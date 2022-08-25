American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,526,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719,765 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 4.27% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $141,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.2% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,167 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.95. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.44%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KLIC shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

