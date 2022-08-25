American Century Companies Inc. Has $122.97 Million Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,526,067 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,218 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $122,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 786,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,289,000 after acquiring an additional 27,054 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 611.7% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 104,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 89,615 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 11.7% in the first quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 270,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 28,216 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in CDK Global in the first quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 4.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global Price Performance

CDK stock opened at $54.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95.

CDK Global Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDK Global in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About CDK Global

(Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.