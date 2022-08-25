American Century Companies Inc. Has $178.90 Million Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,815,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 920,425 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $178,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,808,751 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $438,835,000 after purchasing an additional 518,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $214,233,000 after buying an additional 329,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tapestry by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,301,346 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $159,795,000 after buying an additional 310,816 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tapestry by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,130,989 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $127,117,000 after buying an additional 576,936 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tapestry by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,912,113 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $118,232,000 after buying an additional 98,947 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.51. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.05.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

Tapestry declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

