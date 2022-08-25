American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,973 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.61% of Brunswick worth $161,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of BC stock opened at $80.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.99. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $105.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.62.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BC. B. Riley lowered their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. MKM Partners began coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also

