American Century Companies Inc. Sells 3,145,844 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,182,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,145,844 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.37% of Amphenol worth $164,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 124.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on APH shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.6 %

APH opened at $77.04 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

