American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,863 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 34,046 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $10,599,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 383,756 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $71,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $159.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $119.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.31. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

Insider Activity at American Express

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

