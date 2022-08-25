Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.67.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -509.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.30. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $37.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $729.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,279,000 after purchasing an additional 619,710 shares during the period.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.