Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3,414.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,566 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Ameriprise Financial worth $28,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $282.01. 4,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,288. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.56.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

