Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.00-$18.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.50 billion-$26.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.23 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $245.14.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $244.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.