Amica Retiree Medical Trust Acquires 1,200 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Invitation Homes by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 303,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,775,000 after purchasing an additional 111,421 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 24,907 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Invitation Homes by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

INVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

Shares of INVH stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $38.20. 16,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $45.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 154.39%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

