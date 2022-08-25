Amica Retiree Medical Trust Cuts Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $588,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,334,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,497,000 after purchasing an additional 82,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,996,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,017,000 after purchasing an additional 75,642 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.7 %

HLT traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.63. 4,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,056. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.45. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

