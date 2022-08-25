Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $1.18 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises about 1.1% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MS traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $89.66. 53,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,562,330. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.48. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

