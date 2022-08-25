Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $1.90 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,582 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.8% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,010,702 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $224,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,168 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in Visa by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 138,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $30,692,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 64,546 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,314,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 7.5% in the first quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 24,524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.83 on Thursday, hitting $208.50. 36,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,620,533. The firm has a market cap of $394.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

