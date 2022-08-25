Amica Retiree Medical Trust Purchases 60 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the period.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTN. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays began coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $300.00 price target on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.71.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded up $4.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $239.24. 611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.03 and a 1-year high of $376.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.17 by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.71 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 99.22%.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.