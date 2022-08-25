Amica Retiree Medical Trust Purchases 760 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $193,556,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,322,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,900,000 after acquiring an additional 383,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,566,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,981,000 after acquiring an additional 283,501 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 444,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,206,000 after acquiring an additional 117,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after acquiring an additional 113,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the sale, the president now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,021 shares of company stock valued at $16,118,893 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.43. The stock had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 0.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.40 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 56.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.