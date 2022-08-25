Amica Retiree Medical Trust Sells 429 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 101.0% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE DG traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $246.34. 34,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.19. The company has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dollar General from $264.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.75.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

