Ampleforth Reaches 1-Day Volume of $821,544.00 (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00004829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $60.46 million and approximately $821,544.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,610.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003764 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00129587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00032886 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00077805 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 58,105,962 coins and its circulating supply is 57,934,435 coins. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org.

Ampleforth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.