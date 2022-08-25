Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Buys 273 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,939 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.4% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.8% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 242.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 170,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $46,445,000 after purchasing an additional 120,534 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 55.5% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 78,899 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,232,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Fubon Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.78.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $5.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.58. The company had a trading volume of 933,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,444,760. The stock has a market cap of $443.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $140.55 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

