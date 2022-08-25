Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Buys 6,625 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,253 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,516,000 after purchasing an additional 82,530 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,607,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,158,000 after purchasing an additional 160,434 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ GBCI traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.62.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $221.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GBCI shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

