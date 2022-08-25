Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,416 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 28,994 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $188,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Boeing by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Shares of BA traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,289,449. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

