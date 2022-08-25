Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,860 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.4% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1,921.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,583,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $82,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,842 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 743,197 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,618,000 after acquiring an additional 80,479 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,438,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,696 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.71. 151,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,552,312. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

