Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Has $235,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Adobe by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,157,000 after purchasing an additional 126,810 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.9% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $401.99. 68,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $397.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

