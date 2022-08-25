Analysts Set JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Target Price at $87.57

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.64.

Several research analysts have commented on JD shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $673,008,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 17,167.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,622,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,631 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 76.9% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,434,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $488,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 157.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,646,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 234.9% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,420,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,082 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Stock Up 3.9 %

About JD.com

JD stock opened at $59.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.14 and a beta of 0.37. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $92.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average of $60.71.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

