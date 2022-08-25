Analysts Set Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) PT at $51.73

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.73.

Several research firms have commented on SU. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU opened at $34.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $506,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 38.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,317 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 2,530.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,386,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.